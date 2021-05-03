State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,388 shares of company stock worth $79,827,887 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.