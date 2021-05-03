Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

