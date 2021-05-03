Stellantis (STLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.