Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 154,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,837. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

