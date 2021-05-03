Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 147 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

