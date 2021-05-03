Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.08

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $70.59, with a volume of 19261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

