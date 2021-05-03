STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.03 ($43.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.97 and a 200-day moving average of €31.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

