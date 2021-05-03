Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

