Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

