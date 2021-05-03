Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

