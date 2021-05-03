Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 361,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

