Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

