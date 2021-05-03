Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

