Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.15 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.