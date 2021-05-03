Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $683.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

