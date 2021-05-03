Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.65 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

