Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

