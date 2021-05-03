Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 672 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $262,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $338.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $342.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.