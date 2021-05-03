Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,597 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.