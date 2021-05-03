Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.