Strong Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Strong has a market cap of $17.45 million and $1.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $126.18 or 0.00214313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.