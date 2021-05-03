Strs Ohio Acquires 29,141 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

