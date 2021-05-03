Strs Ohio Has $3.13 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Lazard worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Lazard stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

