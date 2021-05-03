Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

RSG opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

