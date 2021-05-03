Strs Ohio Sells 20,836 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

