Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

