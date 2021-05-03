Strs Ohio Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,313.32 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

