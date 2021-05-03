Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

