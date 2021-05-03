Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DNB Markets cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SUBCY stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

