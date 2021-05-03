Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.95 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

