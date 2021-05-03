Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $15.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

