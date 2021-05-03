Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

