Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 920,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. 366,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.