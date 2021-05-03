Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.94 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

