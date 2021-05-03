Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

