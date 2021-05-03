Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.99 million.

SUP stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

