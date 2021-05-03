Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

