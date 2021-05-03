SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $41,392,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $707,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

