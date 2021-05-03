suterusu Hits One Day Volume of $3.79 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. suterusu has a total market cap of $79.19 million and $3.79 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

