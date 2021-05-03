Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Achieves $683,275.08

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $683,275.08 and $742.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.