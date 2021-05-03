Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

