Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
