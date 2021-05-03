Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €96.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Symrise stock opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €105.07 and its 200-day moving average is €105.22. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

