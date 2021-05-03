Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $139.87 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

