Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,600. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

