Syquant Capital Sas Invests $1.05 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.