T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

