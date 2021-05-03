Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

