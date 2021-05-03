Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Update

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TLND stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLND. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

