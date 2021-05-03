Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.09 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

