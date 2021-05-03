Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $97,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $207.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.